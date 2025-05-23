Rahul Gandhi must clarify if he needs ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ or wants to serve India: BJP

Cautioning and criticizing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against his “anti-India” posture, the BJP on Friday said his statements are being used by Pakistani establishments to defame the country and its armed forces, and he must desist from doing so.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesperson of the saffron party, said Rahul Gandhi has to decide “if he is Leader of Opposition or Nishan-e-Pakistan” – the highest civilian award conferred upon a notable personality in the neighboring country.

Bhatia expressed serious concern on Gandhi every now and then, raising questions on the ongoing Indian military operation against Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives of innocent Indians.

“He has been against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it’s clear, and it is okay, but he must not make irresponsible statements,” the BJP leader said, adding that questions such as how many Indian jets were lost during the four-day confrontation with Pakistan do not make any sense.

Bhatia said questions like these could be discussed in the right forms as “matured Indian democracy” provides space for it.

The BJP leader, supporting the argument, said that even Indian armed forces in their official response on May 11 had made it clear that such queries do make any sense “when we are still in combat”.

Bhatia, expressing his personal anguish over the matter, said that from now on he would not use “Ji” – Hindi suffix added to a name for showing respect, for Rahul Gandhi as he was doing a great disservice to the nation by raising “senseless questions”.

Citing example of Pakistani leader Maryam Nawaz, who, he said, was on record saying that Pakistan has suffered major losses by the Indian strikes, but the Congress leader is trying to prove them wrong.

“Rahul Gandhi asking such questions cannot be termed as childish, as he has been doing it knowingly,” Bhatia said, adding that his “anti-India character” would certainly be questioned by the people of India.

Suggesting that questions that do not jeopardize India’s security could be asked, but LoP’s stand is totally against the country.

The BJP leader also raised counter questions, asking the Congress leader what he did after the 9/11 Mumbai terror attack.

To prove his point, Bhatia displayed a picture of Rahul Gandhi printed in a national daily, allegedly partying after two-three days of the Mumbai terror attack.

“Rahul Gandhi had been trying to demoralize our armed forces. Even after the Galvan incident he had said that Indian forces were being thrashed by the Chinese military.

“A number of countries are supporting India’s stand on the issue of terror emanating from Pakistan but he seems to be going against India’s interest all the time,” the BJP spokesperson said.

He also criticized Congress’ Karnataka unit, saying when the farmers are dying in the state, the Congress government in the state is busy supporting people like Ranya Rao, who is being probed in a gold smuggling case.

To a query on why India could not persuade the IMF not to give loan to Pakistan, the BJP leader said the loan was given with as many as 11 conditions after India intervened in the matter.