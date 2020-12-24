Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President over the farm bills on Thursday.

In a tweet, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “A delegation from the Indian National Congress comprising Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shri Rahul Gandhi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

However, while on their way, the Delhi Police had stopped the Rahul Gandhi led Congress delegation from marching to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovid.

The Congress leaders were seeking President’s intervention to repeal the farm laws that have seen farmers agitating near Delhi borders for nearly a month.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several other leaders, were taken into custody by the police and sent away in a bus after they were stopped.

The appeal by Congress to the President has two crore signatures urging his intervention to repeal the farm laws. The Congress delegation led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi includes his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Singh Surjewala and others.

Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders who have been taken into custody by the police and sent away in a bus after they were stopped told reporters, “Any dissent against this government is classified as having elements of terror. We are undertaking this march to voice our support for the farmers.”

The protests by farmers at Delhi borders, that have now reached 29th day, have garnered global support, especially from the countries that are home to considerable Punjabi diaspora.