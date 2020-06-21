Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the recent India-China face-off by saying that satellite images show that China has intruded into Indian territory.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, Prime Minister said nobody intruded and nobody has occupied our territory, but the satellite images show clearly that China near Pangong lake has occupied the holy land of Bharat Mata.”

Rahul Gandhi used an image with the tweet shown by one of the TV channels.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had mocked PM by calling him “Sur(r)ender Modi” instead of Narendra Modi and accused him of conceding Indian territory to the Chinese.

Former Congress president took to Twitter and said “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” sharing an article by The Japan Times with his post.

Earlier, Gandhi on Saturday had made allegations that PM Modi had “surrendered” Indian territory to China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, tweeted two questions for the government, “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?”

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an unprecedented violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. Gandhi has been attacking the PM Modi-led government since the incident took place.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office had clarified on Saturday and countered opposition’s attack, saying “attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation” to Modi’s remarks at the All-Party Meeting held on Friday on the Galwan stand-off.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, the PM specifically emphasized Indian forces now decisively counter any violations on LAC (unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain) in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges.