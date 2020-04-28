After the Reserve Bank of India released a list of 50 wilful defaulters accused of cheating Indian banks, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the BJP-led Centre government on Tuesday.

Taking it to Twitter, he said, “I asked a simple question in parliament – tell me the names of 50 biggest bank scammers. Finance Minister refused to reply. Now RBI has put names of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and other BJP friends in the list. This is why they hid the truth from parliament.”

संसद में मैंने एक सीधा सा प्रश्न पूछा था- मुझे देश के 50 सबसे बड़े बैंक चोरों के नाम बताइए। वित्तमंत्री ने जवाब देने से मना कर दिया। अब RBI ने नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी सहित भाजपा के ‘मित्रों’ के नाम बैंक चोरों की लिस्ट में डाले हैं। इसीलिए संसद में इस सच को छुपाया गया। pic.twitter.com/xVAkxrxyVM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2020

The list of 50 defaulters came through an RTI application filed by activist Saket Gokhale. In the response, the central bank listed top 50 wilful defaulters accused of defrauding Indian banks and loans taken out by them that have been written off.

After the RTI response surfaced, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala released the list of the top loan defaulters in the country and demanded answers from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why their loans were waived.

The party alleged that the Modi government had waived Rs 68,607 crore in loans by the 50 defaulters. These defaulters include business tycoons Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya.

In a video message, Surjewala said, “This is a classic case of promoting ‘dupe, deceive and depart’ policy of the Modi government, which can no longer be accepted and the prime minister has to answer.”

Since the corruption cases have come up, the Congress has been accusing BJP which the latter has been countering by saying that the cases are of during the Congress rule, surfaced by BJP government.