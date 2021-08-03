‘Breakfast with Rahul’; Oppn. parties meet to plan BJP ouster

The deliberations on ousting the BJP government from the Centre was today carried out at a ‘breakfast meeting’ at Delhi’s Constitution Club where the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met MPs from 15 opposition parties, giving a clarion call to unite for 2024.

Amid the rambunctious sessions of the Parliament due to uproars by opposition parties surrounding issues like Pegasus and fuel hike among others, Rahul Gandhi today invited all opposition party MPs, convincing them that only a united opposition can overthrow BJP.

The meeting was attended by MPs from TMC, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, Samajwadi Party, CPI (M), CPI, IUML, RSP, KCM, JMM, National Conference, and the LJD. Sources privy to the meeting said that it could well be termed as the first step towards laying a foundation for a formidable front comprising opposition parties that will mount pressure on the BJP government on issues that allegedly have “trampled” upon democracy.

Rahul, as per sources, is learnt to have told the Opposition MPs that together they constitute and represent “60 per cent of India” who are being allegedly insulted by the BJP who is scuttling efforts by the opposition to discuss Pegasus in parliament. The former Congress president highlighted that the immediate priority is to save the people of India who are suffering allegedly due to “erroneous decisions made by the Modi government.”

It was right after the breakfast meeting that Rahul along with other Opposition MPs rode to parliament in a cycle protesting against the abnormal hike in fuel prices. TMC veteran parliamentarian Sougata Roy said a series of such protests will be made to convince the Modi government that it cannot take the country and its people for granted.

He said that Rahul is also working towards what the Bengal chief minister and Trinamul chief, Mamata Banerjee, said, “the opposition parties should build a united and formidable front against the BJP government to save democracy and the country.”