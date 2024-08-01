Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi visit landslide-hit site in Wayanad

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited the landslide-hit Chooralmala in the Mundakkai area on Thursday.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan accompanied them them during the visit. Along with the landslide-hit Chooralmala, they visited relief camps in Meppadi Government Higher Secondary School, St Joseph UP School and Dr Moopans Medical College, hospital in Meppadi.

Speaking to media persons in Kalpetta, Rahul Gandhi called the Mundakai-Churalmala landslide disaster very painful. “I don’t know what to say to comfort the people of Wayanad. This is a very difficult day,” he said, assuring that all necessary assistance would be provided to those affected by the calamity, including their rehabilitation needs to be looked into.

Rahul said he felt the same way when his father died. “Here people have not just lost a father but an entire family. We all owe these people respect and affection. The whole nation’s attention is towards Wayanad,” Rahul said.