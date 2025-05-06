Rafales, Sukhois in action: IAF issues NOTAM for massive drill near India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan

The Indian Air Force is engaging in a major day and night exercise along the International Border between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan. The IAF has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the exercise slated to begin on Wednesday.

According to the NOTAM, the exercise is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM on May 7 and will continue until 9:30 PM on May 8, restricting airspace in the affected areas. As per the reports, the fleet of India’s fighter jets, including Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30s, will be part of the exercise.

The exercise comes amidst the civil defence mock drills, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 244 districts across the country. As the security concern rises amidst the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the MHA has devised the mock drill to prepare the civilians and government systems to respond during emergencies, including war, missile attacks, or aerial strikes.

The key aspects of the mock drills include training civilians and students, implementing crash blackout measures, providing for early camouflaging of vital installations, updating and rehearsing the evacuation plan, besides operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens.

Earlier, India had announced a temporary closure of its airspace to all Pakistan-registered and military aircraft amid escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continued to provoke the Indian Army by engaging in cross-border firing at the Line of Control for the 12th consecutive day. An Army spokesperson stated that during the night of May 5-6, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. “The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” he added.

It may be noted that recently, Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif raised suspicions about the possibility of India carrying out military strikes at any moment along the Line of Control in Kashmir. “There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC. New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister reportedly told the media.