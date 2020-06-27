Keeping on with Congress’ attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday asked him to publicly condemn China for its “brazen incursions” into Indian territory and urged the government to take “strong and quick action” to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue with Beijing.

During a virtual press conference the former law minister said, ” the Prime Minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back. If you say so, the public and the entire opposition will stand behind you and your promise.”

Sibal in hard-hitting remarks said that under the Modi government since the last six years, India has seen the biggest diplomatic failure and suggested that “some quick action” should be taken to resolve the LAC issue after the violent face-off between Indian Army and PLA in Galwan Valley.

“Quick action should be taken to resolve the LAC issue with China. Prime Minister must address the people to clear the air and publicly condemn brazen Chinese incursion,” he said.

Sibal also noted that diplomacy and economic blockade with China would not work, with reference to the Confederation of All India Traders’ (CAIT) campaign to boycott Chinese goods.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in 20 fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight.