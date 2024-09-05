Putin suggests China, India, Brazil as mediators in Ukraine peace talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed that China, India and Brazil could serve as mediators in potential peace talks over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

According to news agency ANI, Putin mentioned that a preliminary agreement reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the early weeks of the war during talks in Istanbul could form the basis for future negotiations.

Although this agreement was never implemented, it may still offer a path forward, he said.

The suggestion underscores Putin’s interest in involving key global players in efforts to resolve the conflict amid rising pressure.

Putin’s suggesting India’s name as one of the mediators in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks comes days after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s Russia visit.

Modi had also paid a visit to Ukraine and met the war-torn country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy last month.

During both the visits, the prime minister reiterated that India’s stance on the war was not neutral and that the country supported peace.

Modi reportedly told Zelenskyy that New Delhi was ready to make proactive contributions towards efforts for peace. He is also believed to have conveyed the same message to Putin during his Russia visit earlier this year.