Putin extends New Year greetings to President, PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his New Year greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising that strong India-Russia relations were important for enhancing security and stability in Eurasia and across the globe.

He also spoke about the recent India-Russia annual summit held between him and Modi as part of the special privileged partnership between the two countries.

“The implementation of the agreements reached (at the summit) will help further expand productive Russia-India cooperation in various areas,” he observed.

Putin hoped that in the coming year, the two countries would continue their constructive dialogue both via bilateral ties and within BRICS, the SCO, the G20, the UN and other multilateral organisations, for the benefit of the friendly peoples of Russia and India and in the interests of the globe.