Put Aligarh lock on the fate of Congress, SP-BSP: Yogi

Accusing the SP, BSP, and Congress of neglecting the development of Aligarh, manipulating faith, and trying to breach security, Yogi Adityanath told the voters of Aligarh, “Now is the chance to put ‘Aligarh lock’ on their fate and entrust the country’s leadership to PM Modi for a third term.”

Seeking votes in favour of BJP candidates, sitting MP Satish Gautam from Aligarh, and Anup Valmiki ‘Pradhan’ from BJP candidate from Hathras, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said by doing so (sealing the fate of the Opposition parties), India will emerge as a major global power.

“The entire nation’s voice is uniting with the PM’s vision for a self-reliant and developed India. From all corners, the chant ‘Phir ek bar, Modi Sarkar, Abki bar 400 paar’ is echoing,” he added.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister urged the audience to simply look for the lotus symbol and show appreciation for Modiji’s decade-long efforts by casting their vote.

Emphasising that the first phase of elections has been completed, he noted, “There was immense excitement and enthusiasm among the people across 102 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi’s decade-long contributions are garnering the BJP’s overwhelming support of the people. Opposition parties are unlikely to get even a single seat in UP. I urge voters to maintain this momentum into the second and third phases as well.”

CM Yogi highlighted that the developmental initiatives, in addition to heritage preservation efforts and welfare schemes implemented over the past decade are unparalleled and praiseworthy. “We have all been granted the chance to play a significant role in shaping India into a developed nation”, he remarked.

He pointed out that PM Modi has fulfilled the long-standing demands of the people of Aligarh and Hathras. “Living up to the expectations of the common people, PM Modi himself came here to establish a university in the name of the great freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Now, the university is ready and the session has also started.”

“Aligarh has also got the Defence Corridor. The Surya Tilak ceremony for Lord Ram was conducted in Ayodhya on Ram Navami. PM Modi has blessed us with these extraordinary opportunities, bringing both joy and pride,” he added.

Yogi government ministers, Aseem Arun and Sandeep Singh, Hathras candidate Anup Valmiki Pradhan, and Aligarh MP Satish Gautam among others were present in the public meeting.