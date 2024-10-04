Purity in thoughts & actions bring balance and peace in every sphere of life: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that spirituality can bring desired positive social changes by way of bringing balance and inner peace and empowering real societal issues.

Speaking at Global Summit on ‘Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society’, being organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya here, she said that in today’s world, the importance of peace and unity has increased even more.

“Only when we are peaceful, can we feel sympathy and love for others, teachings of yoga and spiritual institutions like Brahma Kumaris, make us experience inner peace. This peace can bring positive change not only within us but in the entire society,” she said.

Elaborating on her point, the President said that spirituality does not mean being religious or renouncing worldly activities. “Spirituality means recognising the power within and bringing purity in conduct and thoughts. Purity in thoughts and actions is the way of bringing balance and peace in every sphere of life. It is also necessary for building a healthy and clean society”.

She said it (spirituality) is not merely a means of personal growth, but also a way to bring about positive change in society. ”Only when we can recognise our inner purity, will we be able to contribute to the establishment of a healthy and peaceful society.

“Spirituality empowers many issues related to society and the earth, such as sustainable development, environmental conservation and social justice”, the President added.

She said “Thus, physical, mental and spiritual cleanliness is the key to a healthy life, hence we should not focus only on external cleanliness but should also be mentally and spiritually clean. Holistic health is based on a clean mindset. Emotional and mental health depends on right thinking because thoughts only take the form of words and behaviour. Before forming an opinion about others, we should look within ourselves. By putting ourselves in someone else’s situation, we will be able to form the right opinion.”

The President said, ”Materialism gives us momentary physical and mental satisfaction, which we consider as real happiness and get attached to it. This attachment becomes the reason for our dissatisfaction and sadness. On the other hand, spirituality allows us to know ourselves, to recognise our inner self.”