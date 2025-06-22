Puri to come under multi-layered security for annual Rath Yatra

Strategic locations in Puri, including the Grand Road where the raths will roll on, will be under aerial surveillance by drones, CCTVs, and the Coast Guard during the world-famous Rath Yatra festival on 27 June, which is expected to draw lakhs of devotees to the abode of Lord Jagannath.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the arrangements and preparatory measures at a meeting in Puri on Sunday, said, “The government is putting in place foolproof security and safety mechanisms to ensure the annual festival remains incident-free.”

As many as 10,000 security personnel — including state police and paramilitary forces — will be on round-the-clock watch to prevent any breach of law and order. CCTV cameras have either been installed or are in the process of being installed at strategic locations. Quick Response Teams and drones will also be deployed to ensure the safe and incident-free conduct of the festival, Director General of Police YB Khurania said.

Besides, Coast Guard ships and aircraft will be deployed along the coastline to ensure smooth observance of the festival, Khurania said.

The Puri coast will come under a massive air and maritime security blanket to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees during the annual Rath Yatra in the pilgrim town, Coast Guard officials said.

Sea-route patrols and aerial surveillance will be conducted near the Puri coast. The festival that will begin on 27 July attracts lakhs of devotees in the pilgrim town to witness the annual festival. The Coast Guard has stepped up its coastal safety mechanisms, the official said.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the pilgrim town on Monday to witness Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra riding three giant wooden chariots, which are pulled by devotees on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) as they travel to Gundicha temple.

Authorities expect over 10 lakh people to take part in the nine-day chariot festival.

The Jagannath temple, or Srimandir, has been divided into multiple sectors with adequate deployment of police personnel. Special emphasis has been placed on the smooth management of vehicular traffic, given the anticipated large turnout this year.

In view of the recent outbreak of water-borne diseases in the state, special emphasis is being placed on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the temple town.

The Health Department, along with all other concerned departments, has been directed to keep a close eye from before the Rath Yatra until Suna Besha.

The Chief Minister also sought the cooperation of the servitors to ensure that the rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings are performed smoothly and on time during the Rath Yatra.