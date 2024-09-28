Puri Shankaracharya accuses Centre of abandoning cause of cow protection

Puri Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati has launched a scathing attack on Central Government, accusing of abandoning the cause of cow protection.

Addressing a gathering in Ambikapur, Swami Nishchalanand said, “Modi, who once campaigned on cow protection, has now become an agent of cow slaughter.”

He expressed dismay over Modi’s changed stance, pointing out that the Prime Minister now refers to cow protectors as “goons.”

Advertisement

Swami Nishchalanand remarked, “Despite holding the high office of Prime Minister, Modi appears to lack the dignity and decorum the position demands. His conduct during the consecration of Lord Ram’s idol was inappropriate, and this is why he is now facing political setbacks. Wherever Modi campaigns in the name of Lord Rama, the BJP suffered defeat.”

Referring to Modi’s earlier tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, the Shankaracharya recalled how Modi had once urged then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to ban cow slaughter. “Now, as Prime Minister himself, Modi dismisses cow protectors as troublemakers. It seems that anyone who ascends to the position of Prime Minister becomes subservient to the Christian and Muslim communities.”

Swami Nishchalanand also criticized the government’s inaction on religious conversions, condemning it for allowing what he described as the systematic conversion of Hindus under the guise of social service.

He drew a comparison to the Taliban, claiming that their administration imposed harsh penalties on those seeking to convert Muslims to Christianity.

“Sanatan Dharma offers a complete worldview, integrating philosophy, science, and practical wisdom, yet the government is allowing the conversion of Hindus through deceptive means.”

He emphasized that tolerance should not mean enduring injustice. “It is no crime to take up arms against those who perpetuate evil. The Indian Army and police carry arms to protect the nation, and Sanatan Dharma justifies the use of weapons when necessary. While we advocate non-violence, we do not shy away from supporting the right to self-defense when violence is inflicted upon the innocent.”

The Shankaracharya voiced concerns over the perceived moral decline of India’s political leadership, stating, “The political arena has become a cesspool where no one remains unstained.

Regardless of which party is in power, temples and religious institutions operate under governmental oversight, which should not be the case in a truly secular state.”

Commenting on the country’s education system, Swami Nischalanand noted, “Modern education is only producing workers, not thinkers. Educated youth are increasingly disillusioned as jobs are not being provided on the basis of merit, leading to widespread frustration.”

He also addressed the issue of adulteration in temple offerings, praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking a strong stance against those adulterating sweets and religious offerings.

“The moral fabric of our society has been steadily eroding since independence,” he lamented. Swami Nischalanand’s visit to Ambikapur spans three days, where he will engage in various religious ceremonies and public discourses. He is scheduled to address a large congregation at Narayani Complex on Sunday.