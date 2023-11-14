Punjab’s AQI improved by 22.8 pc on Diwali, stubble burning down by 70 pc: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Tuesday commended Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led government for being successful in keeping the average Air Quality Index (AQI) moderate in Punjab even on Diwali.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera said that Punjab on Diwali (from 7 am on 12 November to 6 am on 13 November) recorded average AQI of 207, which was moderate and significantly better than last year’s.

He said that it is a matter of pride for the Punjab government that the air quality index this year was better by 22.8 per cent compared to 2022. The air quality index was 7.6 per cent better in 2022 compared to 2021 Diwali and this year further improvement was registered, the AAP spokesperson said.

He said the air quality index from 7 a.m. on the day of Diwali to 6 a.m. the next day was 268 in 2021, whereas last year the air quality index was 224, this year it was 207.

Sanghera said that it was the result of the Mann government’s continuous efforts. The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has established continuous ambient air quality monitor stations in six cities, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala, which continuously monitor air quality and collect exact data.

He said that stubble burning instances are down by 70 per cent in Punjab, which is a big factor in better air quality.

“The Mann government, since day one, is working diligently to save resources of Punjab, water, air and soil, and improve the environment in the state. Around 1 lakh 40 thousand machines have been distributed which are used for paddy stubble management,” Sanghera said.

He said co-operative societies and NGOs get 80 per cent subsidy on these machines and individuals get 50 per cent subsidy.

“More and more organisations and societies are being encouraged to buy these machines. Farmers are getting education, awareness and means to save our environment. Stubble is being used to produce biofuel and farmers are getting additional income sources,” Sangera said.

The AAP spokesperson urged the Central government to take similar steps so that this problem can be tackled properly. He said that the Centre should give MSP on 22 crops including lentils and maize in order to encourage crop diversification.