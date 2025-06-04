Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh with links to Jyoti Malhotra arrested for espionage

Days after the arrest of Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted another espionage network and arrested YouTuber Jasbir Singh, resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar city of Punjab.

Singh was allegedly spying for Pakistan. He was in contact with a Pakistani intelligence operative named Shakir, alias Jutt Randhawa.

In a post on X, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that Singh, who operates the YouTube channel ‘Jaan Mahal’, knew Jyoti Malhotra and Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a Pakistani High Commission official expelled last month.

“Jasbir Singh, who operates a #YouTube channel called “Jaan Mahal,” has been found associated with PIO Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, part of a terror-backed espionage network. He also maintained close contact with #Haryana-based #YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra (arrested for spying) and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a #Pakistani national and expelled Pak High Commission official,” Yadav said.

The DGP further informed that Jasbir Singh attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi, where he met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers.

“He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions (2020, 2021, 2024), and his electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, now under detailed forensic scrutiny,” he stated.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Jasbir attempted to erase all traces of his communications with Pakistani intelligence officials to avoid detection after the arrest of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra.

The Punjab Police have registered an FIR against the YouTuber at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Mohali.

Further investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.

The development comes days after Haryana Police arrested YouTuber Jyoti Rani Malhotra on the suspicion of espionage. The police revealed that she was in touch with Pakistani agents and was being developed as an asset by them.

The police said that Jyoti was in touch with the agents during the ongoing India-Pak conflict but had no direct access to any defence-related information.

Speaking at a press conference on May 18, Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said she visited Pakistan multiple times on sponsored trips and visited the country before the Pahalgam terror attack.