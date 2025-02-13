Punjab Vigilance arrests ASI, accomplice for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing anti-corruption drive, arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Kaur, posted at EVS South, and her accomplice, Harpreet Singh, a private individual, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB disclosed that the arrests were made based on a complaint filed by Sikander Singh, a resident of Wazir Bhullar village in Baba Bakala tehsil, Amritsar district.

The complainant the accused ASI of demanding a bribe of Rs 1,50,000 to favour him, his father, and brother in a police case under her investigation. She had already received Rs 10,000 via Google Pay and was demanding a second installment of Rs 40,000.

After verifying the complaint, a VB team from the Amritsar range laid a trap, caught Harpreet Singh accepting the Rs 40,000 bribe red-handed on behalf of the ASI in the presence of two official witnesses. ASI Gurmeet Kaur was subsequently arrested.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both the accused at the VB Police Station, Amritsar range. They will be produced in the competent court on Friday, and further investigation is underway.