Punjab: VB arrests ward attendant accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption, on Tuesday, arrested Ward Attendant Ravinderpal Singh, posted in the office of the Civil Surgeon, Gurdaspur for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000.

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the State VB said the above-mentioned accused has been arrested on a complaint lodged by resident of village Phulkey, Tehsil Batala, in Gurdaspur district.

Advertisement

He further added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that he had applied for death certificate of his uncle and the said accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for getting the death certificate issued.

Advertisement

After persistent negotiation by the complainant, the deal has been struck at Rs. 30,000.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary verification of this complaint the VB team laid a trap during which the accused was caught red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

He informed that in this regard a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB Police Station, Range Amritsar.

The accused would be produced in the competent court tomorrow and further investigation was under progress, he said.