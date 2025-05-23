Punjab VB arrests Jalandhar (Central) MLA for alleged involvement in organized corruption with municipal officials

In line with the Punjab Government’s unwavering commitment to zero tolerance against corruption in public service, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) achieved a significant breakthrough on Friday.

The Jalandhar Range office of the Bureau arrested Raman Arora, sitting MLA of Jalandhar (Central), for his alleged involvement in organized corruption in collusion with an official of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation.

Disclosing this development, an official spokesperson of the VB stated that on May 14, 2025, a joint complaint signed by three office-bearers of the Engineers and Building Designers Association, Jalandhar, was received by the Bureau.

It alleged that Sukhdev Vashisht, Assistant Town Planner (ATP), Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, frequently demanded illegal gratification from association members.

The complaint further stated that Vashisht regularly threatened residents that their buildings would be sealed and demolished and was deliberately delaying approvals despite clearance by other wings of the Municipal Corporation.

The spokesperson added that, after examining the complaint, the VB Jalandhar Range registered FIR No. 23, dated May 14, 2025, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Sukhdev Vashisht, ATP, MC Jalandhar.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by Er. Sunil Katyal, President of the Engineers and Building Designers Association, Jalandhar. Vashisht was arrested on the same day and an investigation was initiated.

It was revealed during the investigation that Vashisht was substantively posted in Pathankot as a Senior Draftsman but held additional charge as ATP, Jalandhar MC. He had been continuously posted in Jalandhar, with brief interruptions, since April 2022.

Searches conducted at Vashisht’s office and residence led to the recovery of incriminating documents and materials, including hundreds of official notices related to unauthorized constructions.

Many of these notices were found in his personal possession and were not recorded in the dispatch register. Several other files had been pending action for extended periods without justification.

Further investigation uncovered a well-organized modus operandi involving the arrested official and a local politician. Vashisht, acting on the instructions and in consultation with MLA Raman Arora, would identify constructed or under-construction residential and commercial buildings and issue notices citing alleged violations.

When the affected individuals approached him, he would direct them to the MLA. The MLA would then allegedly settle the matter by accepting illegal payments. Once confirmation was received from the MLA, the files would be shelved by the ATP without any further action.

Approximately 75–80 such notices linked to this corrupt nexus have been recovered. The same procedure was reportedly followed for clearing various other files.