Punjab to organise series of cultural festivals

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday gave the nod to organise a series of cultural festivals across the state for making the state a world class tourist destination by showcasing the rich culture, art and legacy of the state.

Chairing a meeting of the tourism department, the CM said the move is aimed at enhancing tourist visits in the state and establishing it as a world-class destination in coming years.

Mann said that besides giving impetus to tourists in the state, this move will also act as a catalyst in making the younger generations abreast of the rich heritage of the state.

He has asked the Tourism Department to prepare a complete table for organizing these cultural festivals regularly so that it emerges as a mass event.

The CM said these cultural events should be organized in every nook and corner of the state and maximum public participation should be elicited in it.

He asked the tourism department to prepare a detailed blueprint for organizing these cultural festivals so that a major fillip can be given to the tourism sector in the state.

Mann said this is the need of hour for promotion of economic activity in the state thereby transforming the lives of people.