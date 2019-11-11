This Diwali the goddess Laxmi became kind on a painter in a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district who hits a jackpot, winning Rs 2.5 crore lottery prize.

The Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali-Pooja Bumper-2019 has been a life changing incident for the painter Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the Chururu village who became crorepati overnight.

Sanjeev is a father of two, who works as a painter, plumber and electrician for his living. He is the sole breadwinner in his family.

He told that he bought two tickets of the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali-Pooja Bumbar-2019 from a lottery stall near Nangal bus stand while he was returning from PGIMER, Chandigarh. One of the tickets won the jackpot price.

Samjeev Kumar is hopeful that the prize money would be helpful for him to eliminate his financial problems, an official statement quoting him said on Sunday.

On the question about how is he going to spend the money he said that he would use the money to fund the studies of his two children.

He has submitted the documents to with the Pujab State Lotteries Department of the state government to claim the prize money at the earliest, the statement said.

The result of the Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali-Pooja Bumper-2019 lottery, one of the most selling lottery of the Punjab Bumper Lottery schemes, was out on November 1.

Read: Punjab Bumper Lottery 2019: Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja lottery Result Out Today; 1st Prize Rs 5 Crore

The first prize of the Punjab Bumper Lottery 2019 was Rs 5 crore.