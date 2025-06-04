Punjab Speaker congratulates Pope Robert Francis Prevost on historic elevation

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan extended heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Robert Francis Prevost on his elevation as the Pope of the Roman Catholic Church. His ascension marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first American to hold this sacred office.

The Speaker stated that Pope Prevost’s lifelong dedication to faith, service, and humanity has been a source of inspiration for millions around the world. “As he steps into this esteemed role, we are confident that his leadership will bring renewed hope, compassion, and unity to people of all faiths. His commitment to peace, social justice, and the well-being of the marginalized resonates deeply with the values we cherish in Punjab,” he added.

Sandhwan emphasized that the people of Punjab, known for their rich cultural heritage and spirit of harmony, join him in celebrating this momentous occasion. “We look forward to witnessing his guidance in fostering global peace and strengthening interfaith dialogue,” he said.

“This is not just a greeting, but a prayer from all Punjabis and Sikhs,” the Speaker remarked. “The Sikh faith’s emphasis on equality, unity, and inclusivity is truly inspiring. The idea of a bouquet—where every flower contributes its fragrance—is a perfect metaphor for harmony among diverse communities.”

Furthermore, Speaker Sandhwan highlighted the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the eternal Guru of Sikhism, revered as the final and sovereign spiritual authority after the ten human Gurus.

Quoting from the holy scripture, “do not label the Vedas or other scriptures as false. False is the one who does not reflect upon them,” he said this verse emphasizes the importance of thoughtful contemplation over blind rejection of any religious teachings.

Concluding his message, Sandhwan prayed for Pope Prevost’s tenure to be blessed with wisdom, strength, and divine grace as he leads the Catholic Church into a new era of faith and service.