Punjab SP suspended for PM’s security lapse in 2022

Nearly two years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for nearly 20 minutes as protesting farmers had blocked the road, a Superintendent of Police (SP), Gurbinder Singh, was on Saturday suspended for dereliction of duty.

Singh, posted as SP (operations) in Ferozepur at that time, was suspended for the lapse in connection with the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on 5 January, 2022.

The SP, currently posted in Bathinda, was suspended on the basis of a report submitted by the Punjab Director General of Police in which the state police chief said that Singh did not perform his duty properly.

Advertisement

“A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, then SP, operations, did not perform his duty properly,” the order issued by Home Secretary Gurkirat Kirpal in Punjabi said.

After consideration of the matter at the level of the competent authority, the officer concerned is suspended with immediate effect, the order said. Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Earlier, a Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed the breach, had indicted several state officers for lapses. Modi was on his way to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur to address an election rally when his cavalcade had to take a U-turn after farm protesters blocked his way. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 20 minutes. The SP-rank officer is the first police officer to be suspended for the lapses.