Punjab releases extra water to Rajasthan for military use, cites national interest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday directed the release of additional water to Rajasthan to meet the requirements of the Indian military deployed along the state’s border.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the Rajasthan government had requested extra water from Punjab’s quota, citing the military’s increased demand.

He asserted that Punjab has always prioritized national interest above all else. “Whenever national interests are involved, Punjab never takes a backseat,” Mann said. “The water has been released in the interest of the country’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty.”

The Chief Minister added that Punjab’s commitment to the nation goes far beyond resources. “Not just water, Punjabis are ready to shed their blood for the country if needed,” he declared. “It is a matter of pride and duty. Punjab can never retreat when the country’s cause is at stake.”

Mann emphasized that, in view of the armed forces’ requirements, he had immediately ordered the release of the additional water to Rajasthan, reaffirming Punjab’s enduring legacy of sacrifice for the nation.