Punjab Police recover Pak-ISI linked hardware

In a major blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed cross-border terror networks amid the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar, in a joint operation with a Central agency, recovered a large cache of terrorist hardware.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out at a secluded forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular Road in SBS Nagar, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The recovered terrorist hardware includes two Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), five P-86 Hand Grenades and one Wireless Communication Set with Accessories.

Advertisement

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the recovered consignment was deliberately concealed by hostile operatives as part of a premeditated plan to disrupt public order in the state. Probe has also indicated a coordinated effort by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits, to revive dormant sleeper cells in the state, he said.

The DGP said that these recoveries are part of Punjab Police’s sustained crackdown on terror modules sponsored by Pakistan’s ISI. The police remain committed to neutralising these threats and safeguarding the state’s peace and security, he added.

The development came close on the heels of SSOC Amritsar recovering a consignment comprising IEDs, hand grenades, sophisticated weapons, and ammunition from an area near the Indo-Pak border in the Ajnala Sector.

Similarly, three weeks ago, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar had also busted a terror module with the arrest of four individuals after recovering one RPG, two IEDs, 2kg RDX, one remote control, two hand grenades with detonators, three pistols along with six magazines and 34 cartridges.

Sharing more details, AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for concealing the recovered explosive material, he said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar.