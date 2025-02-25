Punjab Police raid 1,274 immigration firms across state

In a bid to protect the youth aspiring to settle abroad from falling prey to illegal travel agents, Punjab Police conducted raids and carried out search operations at as many as 1274 immigration firms across the state.

The massive operation against illegal travel agents was carried out on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all the 28 Police districts from 11 am till late evening on Monday.

The development came amidst the ongoing crackdown against illegal travel agents across the state in the wake of the deportation of Indians from the USA.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who was personally monitoring this daylong state-level operation, said police teams have registered at least 24 first information reports (FIRs) against defaulter travel agents and arrested seven of them.

He said all CPs and SSPs were asked to constitute special police teams under the supervision of gazetted officers to carry out searches at all the immigration and travel agent firms in their respective jurisdictions.

“All the CPs and SSPs were directed to ensure strict action against those travel agents, who were found violating the mandatory provisions and procedures of the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act, 2012, or have defrauded innocent people with false promises of facilitating illegal entry into foreign countries,” said the Special DGP.

As per the provisions of The Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act 2012, all travel agents are mandated to obtain a license from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, which is valid for five years and renewable for subsequent five-year periods.

Licensed agents are also required to display their licenses prominently, maintain records of clients and services, and inform authorities before advertising or holding seminars.

Additionally, agents are prohibited from engaging in activities beyond their licensed services, including human smuggling or unauthorised emigration assistance. Non-compliance can result in suspension or cancellation of the license and legal action.

Special DGP Shukla said that the DGP Punjab has constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP NRI Affairs Praveen Sinha to investigate complaints from deportees if any and take the necessary action as per law.

He exhorted citizens to be cautious and verify travel agents’ credentials before entrusting them with documents and money.

“Only engage agencies with a valid license issued by the Deputy Commissioner under the Punjab Travel Professionals’ Regulation Act, 2012,” he advised.