Punjab Police inks MoU with Rashtriya Raksha University to enhance skills of personnel

In a significant step towards enhancing the skill sets of police personnel in Punjab, the Punjab Police on Monday entered into a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The collaboration aims to bolster the capabilities of law enforcement personnel through a series of comprehensive programs designed to address contemporary challenges in policing.

The MoU was signed between Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Technical Services, Ram Singh and Pro-Vice Chancellor RRU Prof (Dr) Kalpesh H Wandra in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav at the Punjab Police Headquarters here.

Under the agreement, RRU will provide a diverse range of programs, including classroom-based sessions, virtual learning opportunities, and hybrid models that combine both approaches.

The focus of these programmes will be on several critical areas including Women Empowerment and Role in Policing, Cyber Crime Investigation Strategies, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency, Financial Fraud Prevention Techniques, Drone Training for Surveillance, Counterterrorism Methods, VIP Security Protocols and other training as proposed by the Punjab Police.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, while terming this collaboration as a significant step towards fostering excellence in law enforcement education and training, said that this partnership will also facilitate joint initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary challenges in policing and security. He also emphasised the importance of such partnership in shaping the future of policing in India.

Emphasising the importance of this partnership in facilitating the upskilling of Punjab Police personnel, the DGP said that this collaboration will be beneficial for enhancing performance in various operational areas where law enforcement officers require advanced skills and knowledge.

Prof Wandra expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this partnership and underscored the long-term benefits that will arise from this collaboration for both institutions involved. He articulated that this MoU is pivotal in fostering collaborative learning between RRU and Punjab Police, particularly in light of future developments within India’s security ecosystem.

This initiative demonstrates Punjab Police’s dedication to improving public safety and security as per the changing requirements of law enforcement agencies.

As the Punjab Police maintains its focus on excellence in the public safety, crime prevention, Community policing, Counter terrorism, National security, Cyber Crime Prevention and equip its personnel with latest technologies, this collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University exemplifies its commitment to effectively serve and protect communities.