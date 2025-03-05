Punjab Police demolish illegal construction of drug peddler in Jalandhar

In the ongoing crackdown on drug peddlers, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar, in coordination with the municipal corporation, on Wednesday, demolished an illegal property belonging to a drug smuggler.

The encroached structure, constructed on government land alledgely using drug money, was razed as part of the ongoing campaign “Yudh Nashian Virudh.”

Divulging the details about the case, Commissioner of Police Jalandhar stated that the municipal corporation received information about an illegal construction on government land by a notorious drug smuggler, Dharminder, son of Mohan Lal, a resident of Dhankiya Mohalla, Jalandhar. The property was reportedly built using proceeds from his illegal drug trade.

Acting on the info, teams of the municipal corporation and police swung into action and demolished the encroachment, sending a strong message that drug-related activities won’t be tolerated in Jalandhar.

The CP Jalandhar further revealed that Dharminder is a habitual offender with six cases registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This action marks a significant step in dismantling the financial network of drug peddlers and ensuring accountability.

The operation ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ continues to gain momentum, with authorities vowing strict measures against those involved in drug-related crimes. Notably, similar actions have been taken in the past, including the demolition of illegal structures linked to drug traffickers in the Phillaur area.

The Commissionerate Police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating the drug menace from the society and urged citizens to support their efforts in making Jalandhar drug-free.