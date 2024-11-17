Punjab Police busts narco-arms smuggling cartel, two held

In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel with the arrest of two persons and seized 3.5 kg heroin, 1.5 kg methaqualone and two pistols including one sophisticated 9MM Glock from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Vansh alias Billa (23), a resident of Billai Wala Chowk in Amritsar and Sonu Chaurasia (20), a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Amritsar. The DGP said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that following reliable inputs about the involvement of accused Vansh alias Billa in smuggling of narcotics, the police teams from CIA Amritsar laid a trap and arrested him from Mohkampura area and recovered 3.5 kg heroin, 1.5 kg methaqualone powder and one Austria made 9MM Glock pistol from his possession.

He said that in another operation based on intel-inputs about the illegal weapon smuggling, Police teams nabbed accused Sonu Chaurasia from Suncity turn at Batala road in the area of Mohkampura and recovered .32 bore pistol from his possession. Further investigations are on and more arrests and recoveries are expected in coming days, he said.

In this regard, two separate cases including Fir No. 98 dated 14-11-2024 under Section 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25(8) of the Arms Act and FIR No. 97 dated 14-11-24 under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Mohkampura have been registered against them.