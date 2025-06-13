Punjab Police bust major cross-border drug racket; 4.5 kg heroin, Rs 11 lakh seized

In a significant blow to cross-border narco-terror networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Border Range, Amritsar, has busted a major drug smuggling operation with Pakistan links.

Acting on precise intelligence, the task force arrested two smugglers, identified as Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja and Abhijeet Singh alias Happy, recovering 4.5 kilograms of heroin and Rs 11 lakh in drug proceeds.

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigation reveals that Gurbhej is in direct contact with #Pakistan-based smuggler Rana and coordinates the delivery of the consignment. Both accused are caught while attempting to sell the heroin.

“An FIR under the NDPS Act is registered at PS #ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network,” informed the DGP in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, adding that “@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to breaking the backbone of #Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror networks and ensuring a #DrugFreePunjab.”