Punjab Police bust ISI-backed BKI terror module, three arrested, major attack foiled

In a major breakthrough during the ongoing drive to make Punjab a safe and secure state, as directed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan-ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module.

The module was being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh under the directions of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Three of its associates, including a juvenile, have been arrested, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar, along with a 17-year-old juvenile. The intelligence-led operation was carried out by the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Mohali.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that during the operation, police recovered two hand grenades and a sophisticated 9mm Glock pistol along with three live cartridges from the accused.

“This group was conspiring to carry out attacks on police establishments and planned targeted killings in the Amritsar area,” he said, adding that a major terror plot has been foiled, potentially saving countless innocent lives.

The DGP added that further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case. He indicated that more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

AIG SSOC SAS Nagar, Ravjot Grewal, stated that during interrogation, accused Sehajpal Singh revealed he was acting on the instructions of another associate, Lovepreet Singh alias Love, a resident of village Pairewal in Amritsar, currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail.

Following Sehajpal’s disclosure, police brought Lovepreet on a production warrant to SSOC, SAS Nagar. During questioning, it was revealed that Lovepreet instructed Sehajpal Singh, who then roped in his associate Vikramjit Singh to retrieve and transport the recovered arms and explosives.

Lovepreet, a known criminal with multiple cases registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and for Attempt to Murder, played a key role in mobilizing and directing ground-level operatives, the AIG said.

She further added that the recovered hand grenades were intended for a targeted explosion, with the specific location and timing to be communicated later by handlers based abroad. The recovered Glock pistol was to be used in the targeted killing of rival gang members.

A case (FIR No. 09 dated 22-04-2025) has been registered under Sections 25(1)(B) and 25(7) of the Arms Act, and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosives Act at Police Station SSOC, SAS Nagar.