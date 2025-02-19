Punjab Police bust cross-border drug smuggling racket, one held with 10 kg heroin

Amidst the ongoing war against drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar has busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug smuggler and recovered 10 kg heroin from his possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Harmandeep Singh, a resident of village Ghumanpura in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering heroin, Police teams have also impounded his black coloured motorcycle, which he was riding.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said the team of CI Amritsar received reliable input that accused Harmandeep has established relations with the Pakistan-based drug smugglers and recently got a huge consignment of heroin from Pakistan, which he is going to deliver to someone at Ram Tirath Road, Morh Village Kale near Dera Radha Swami in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, CI Amritsar launched an intelligence-based operation and arrested accused Harmandeep Singh at a Special Police Checkpoint established at Ram Tirat Road in Amritsar, he said, while adding that during the search, 10 kg of heroin has been recovered from the accused.

The DGP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused was constantly in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Chacha Bawa, who sent heroin consignment via drones in the Attari sector for further supplying to other parties of the state.

He said that further investigations are going on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case and identify other associates involved in this drug smuggling racket. More recovery of narcotics and arrests are likely in the coming days, he added.

In this regard, an FIR dated February 18 has been registered under sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.