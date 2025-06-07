Punjab Police bust arms smuggling network linked to jail-inmate gangster; 3 arrested with foreign weapons

In a decisive blow to trans-border arms smuggling operations, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police, in coordination with Border Range Amritsar, has arrested three close associates of notorious gangster Jugraj Singh and seized six sophisticated, foreign-made weapons smuggled from across the international border.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X, wrote on Saturday: “In a major crackdown on arms smuggling networks, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab (#ANTF), @BorderRange, #Amritsar arrests 3 associates of Jugraj Singh with 6 sophisticated foreign-made weapons smuggled from across the border.”

“Preliminary investigation reveals, Kingpin Jugraj Singh, currently lodged in Goindwal Jail, operated the racket through his advocate’s Munshi. An FIR under the Arms Act is registered at PS ANTF, SAS Nagar. Further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network,” he stated further.

A senior police official said, “This arrest is part of Punjab Police’s sustained crackdown on illegal arms syndicates and cross-border crime. The force will leave no stone unturned in neutralizing such threats and safeguarding the peace and security of Punjab.”

The Punjab Police, under the leadership of DGP Yadav, has consistently intensified efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating both within and outside the state, particularly those exploiting border vulnerabilities. This operation stands as yet another testament to their commitment to ensuring a secure and crime-free Punjab.

“@PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to dismantling illegal arms smuggling operations and ensuring the safety and security of #Punjab,” stated Yadav.