Punjab Police arrest 114 drug smugglers, seize heroin and cash as anti-drug operation marks 120 days

As the state-wide anti-drug campaign “Yudh Nashian De Virudh” (War Against Drugs), initiated under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, completed 120 days, Punjab Police on Sunday arrested 114 drug smugglers and seized 4.1 kg of heroin along with ₹9.6 lakh in drug-related cash. With this, the total number of arrests made during the 120-day operation has reached 19,735.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav and was carried out simultaneously across all 28 police districts of the state.

Chief Minister Mann has directed Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners, and Senior Superintendents of Police to work collectively towards making Punjab a drug-free state. To further strengthen this initiative, the Punjab Government has formed a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor and guide the campaign.

Providing details of the operation, Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla stated that over 180 police teams, comprising more than 1,100 personnel and supervised by 85 gazetted officers, conducted raids at 367 locations across the state. These actions resulted in the registration of 77 First Information Reports (FIRs). The teams also questioned 399 suspicious individuals during the day-long crackdown.

The Special DGP added that the Punjab Government is pursuing a three-pronged strategy —Enforcement, De-addiction, and Prevention (EDP) —to combat the drug menace. As part of the de-addiction efforts, police teams successfully persuaded 54 individuals to voluntarily undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment on Sunday.

In a parallel drive, police teams also inspected 332 pharmaceutical shops across six districts—Commissionerate Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar Rural, Kapurthala, and Rupnagar —to ensure compliance with regulations related to the sale of intoxicant tablets and other habit-forming substances.