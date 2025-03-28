Punjab plans to include MGNREGA workers in BOCW Welfare Board

Punjab Labour Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond informed the Vidhan Sabha on Friday that the state government has a plan to include all MGNREGA workers under the Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board.

Responding to a query raised by MLA Dinesh Chadha, the minister said that as of March 28, 2025, a total of 11,16,651 construction workers are registered with the BOCW Welfare Board.

This marks an increase from 9,63,699 workers on January 1, 2022, indicating the registration of an additional 1,52,953 workers over the past three years. He further stated that workers seeking registration must apply and submit a fee of Rs 145.

He added that to expand the number of registered workers, awareness camps are regularly organized by the board, where construction workers are informed about various welfare schemes and encouraged to register to avail their benefits.

Additionally, to streamline and expedite the registration process, the Punjab Kirti Sahayak mobile application has been launched, enabling workers to register from their homes without the need to visit any office.