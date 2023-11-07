Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties wedlock

Minister of Sports for Punjab, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer married Gurveen Kaur, a doctor by profession here on Tuesday.

According to party sources, the marriage ceremony was performed in accordance with Sikh customs.

Hayer, 33, is a cabinet minister in the Bhagwant Mann government and a two-time MLA from Barnala.

In addition to sports, Hayer is in charge of the portfolios for geology, mining, water resources, science, technology, and the environment.

By trade, Dr. Gurveen Kaur works as a radiologist. Her family has made Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, their home.

After the Punjab AAP government was formed, Hayer is the third minister to tie the knot.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur last year. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains wed Dr. Jyoti Yadav, an IPS officer, this year.