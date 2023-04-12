Punjab Police sources have ruled out a terror angle in the Wednesday morning shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station, in which at least four persons have been reported killed.

According to sources all entry gates of the Army Cantonment in Bathinda have been closed. They said that one Insas rifle with 28 cartridges had gone missing about two days ago and some Army personnel may be behind this incident. As per a statement by Indian Army’s South Western Command, the firing incident occurred at around 4.35 am inside the Bathinda Military Station.

A search operation is underway, the Army said

“Four casualties were reported in the incident. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress”, informed the HQ SW Command.

Further details on the incident are awaited.