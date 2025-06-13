Punjab leads the path with launch of advanced apparatus to end manual sewer cleaning

In a landmark initiative to modernize urban sanitation, Punjab Local Government Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Friday flagged off a fleet of 730 advanced cleaning machines worth Rs 39.56 crore for 150 Municipalities, marking a decisive shift from manual to mechanized sewer cleaning across the state.

The comprehensive mechanization program features specialized equipment designed to address every sanitation challenge while eliminating the need for human entry into sewer lines.

The fleet includes Jetting-cum-Suction Machines that combine high-pressure water jets with powerful suction to clear stubborn blockages, along with grab bucket machines that safely remove silt from manholes without endangering workers.

For narrow lanes and congested urban areas, the administration has deployed compact Mouse Jetters and environmentally-friendly E-Rickshaw Mounted Desilting Machines that operate on battery power.

The sanitation arsenal is further strengthened by durable Rodding Sets, Sewer Inspection Cameras for assessing hazardous locations, Pumping Sets to handle overflow emergencies and industrial-grade Super Suction Machines capable of thorough cleaning operations.

Dr Singh said that this technological transformation goes hand-in-hand with the government’s commitment to worker welfare.

“While these machines represent our progress in urban infrastructure, our true achievement lies in safeguarding the dignity and lives of sanitation workers,” he stated.

The government has implemented a robust worker protection framework that includes mandatory provision of modern safety equipment, comprehensive health insurance coverage, regular medical check-ups and specialized training programs for machine operation with clear career progression pathways.

With 218 machines already operational in Sangrur Clusture and the remaining 512 being deployed across other municipalities worth Rs 39.56 crore. The government will conduct quarterly performance reviews.

This initiative positions Punjab as a leader in urban sanitation reform with plans to completely eradicate manual sanitation of sewer lines, while setting new benchmarks in worker safety and infrastructure management.