Punjab: Kila Raipur Rural Olympics starts with a bang

The Kila Raipur Rural Olympics-2025, one of Punjab’s premier sporting events, got off to an exciting start on Friday with state’sTourism and Cultural Affairs Minister, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, inaugurating the games in the local stadium.

In his address, he emphasized that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is dedicated to elevating sports in the state to ensure it becomes a leader in the nation.

He noted that the government has been making significant efforts to foster a sports-friendly environment in the state, prioritizing the restoration of Punjab’s previous sports glory.

The minister also announced that the Punjab government has kept a substantial budget of Rs 75 lakh for organizing these historic games, which will significantly benefit sports and athletes in the state.

He expressed optimism that the event will contribute positively to establishing a sports culture throughout Punjab, uncovering talent from every corner of the state.

Additionally, he mentioned that the government has also increased cash awards for athletes securing medals at the Olympics and other international competitions.

The annual ‘Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan’ event has garnered an overwhelming response from the youth. The minister announced that the state government will soon resume bullock cart races at the famous rural Olympics.

He praised the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, for making sufficient arrangements for both the event and its participants.

The opening day featured athletes of all ages competing in ten different activities, including men’s and women’s hockey matches, Kabaddi (NS) events for girls under 14 and under 17, 60m and 100m races for boys and girls, 1500m races for men and women, 400m race heats and finals, Kho-Kho matches, volleyball for men, shooting events, and various traditional rural games.