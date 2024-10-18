Punjab govt should hand over Shanan Power Project to Himachal: CM

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said it was time the Punjab government handed over the Shanan Power Project to Himachal Pradesh.

He said this during his visit to the historic 110 MW Shanan Power House at Jogindernagar in the Mandi district on Friday.

The chief minister inspected the powerhouse and took a briefing from the officials about it.

While addressing the media, he said following the expiration of the lease period the government of Himachal Pradesh rightfully deserves to take over the project.

“After a century of operation by Punjab, the time has come for the project to be handed over to the government of Himachal Pradesh,” he said, adding that the Shanan project does not fall under the Punjab Reorganization Act and that the Punjab government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court.

He assured that the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter would be respected by one and all.

The chief minister highlighted that the foundation of the Shanan Project was laid more than a century ago and the objective of his visit was to assess the current condition of this power project.

He said that although the project was presently operated by the Punjab government, discussions are underway to transfer control to the Himachal Pradesh government.