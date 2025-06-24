Punjab govt sets stage for smooth paddy procurement, forms GoM to oversee operations

Gearing up for the 2025 Paddy Procurement Season four months in advance, the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has launched a landmark initiative by constituting a Group of Ministers (GoM) to oversee food grain procurement and ensure the smooth execution of both wheat and paddy procurement in upcoming seasons.

The GoM that comprises Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as Chairman, with Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal as members, held its first meeting on Tuesday at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Rahul Tewari gave a detailed presentation on the planning underway to ensure a seamless and hassle-free paddy procurement season, scheduled to begin on October 1, 2025, and continue until mid-November.

On the critical issue of storage space, the Group of Ministers was informed that efforts are being made. Approximately 40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of additional storage space will be created by December this year, with a projected 82–83 LMT of space ready by the end of June next year.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian assured that all legitimate concerns of millers, arhtiyas, and farmers would be addressed. Issues requiring intervention from the Union Government or the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will be escalated at the highest levels. He emphasized that the state government is making every effort to ensure adequate storage availability.

Highlighting a key achievement, Mr Khuddian shared that over 100 LMT of rice has already been delivered, with a target of reaching 117 LMT by July 31.

On the occasion, Mr Lal Chand Kataruchak stated that approximately 175–180 LMT of paddy is expected to arrive in the mandis during the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season. The State Government is making comprehensive arrangements for its efficient handling.

Regarding the storage issue, he informed that proposals for the construction of 46 LMT capacity godowns have been submitted by the High-Level Committee to the Union Government. He also noted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is personally pursuing the matter with the Centre.

Encouraging farmers to use only certified and expert-recommended seed varieties, Mr. Kataruchak urged them to refrain from using spurious seeds. He reiterated the Punjab Government’s unwavering commitment to procuring every single grain at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

To minimize moisture content in the harvested crop, he advised farmers to operate combine harvesters only between 10 am and 6 pm.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar urged the Union government to ensure the regular movement of grains from Punjab’s godowns, stating that at least 12 LMT of grains need to be transported monthly to make room for the upcoming paddy crop. He expressed confidence that the Centre would respond positively to Punjab’s demands.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to ensuring MSP-based procurement, Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said the formation of the GoM reflects the government’s resolve to safeguard farmers’ interests and support their agricultural endeavors.

It was also noted that the labour and cartage policy, along with the transportation policy, have been finalized and submitted to the state government for approval.

Among those present on the occasion were Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rahul Tewari; Secretary, Punjab Mandi Board, Ramvir; MD, PUNSUP, Sonali Giri; Additional Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Dr. Anjuman Bhaskar; and GM (Finance), Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Sarvesh Kumar.