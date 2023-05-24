Punjab govt employees get 6 per cent pending DA

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced the release pending installment of six per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to government employees from 1 July 2015 to 31 December,2015.

Divulging the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the decision will entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 Crore to the state exchequer. The Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government’s top priority.