Punjab govt directs DCs, SDMs, SSPs and SHOs to check corruption

The Punjab government has directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) to check corruption in their respective areas.

Disclosing this here on Friday, a spokesperson for the state government reiterated the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to full transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service delivery.

As corrupt practices undermine public trust, weaken institutions and hinder national growth, top priority must be accorded to check this menace, the Punjab government stated in its order to ensure corruption-free and citizen-friendly governance, directing all the field officers to take stringent and effective steps in this regard, he said.

Every officer is duty-bound to ensure that people do not face any kind of harassment or demand for financial considerations while interacting with government officials at any level, he added.

Emphasising that public interaction with the government at all levels should be completely hassle-free, the Punjab government directed that public work should be accomplished in the minimum possible time in an efficient and polite manner.

The Punjab government has said that in order to make the officers even more responsive and accountable, feedback about each Deputy Commissioner, SSP, SDM, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, SP, DSP, SHO, and other field officers and officials will be taken not only from the general public but also from the MPs and MLAs in the state.

It further said that the feedback will organically lead to rewards and punishments for the officers. The state government has directed the officers to work harder to further ensure honest, responsive, and efficient governance in the state.