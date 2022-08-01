Punjab: Five members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang nabbed

Five members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi Gang have been arrested by the Fatehgarh Sahib District Police here.

Divulging the details about the arrest, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Anti-Gangster Task Force and Rupnagar range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said on a tip-off, joint teams of the Sirhind and Khamano Police have busted this inter-state gang. The DIG was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur,

He said the kingpin of the gang has been identified as Sandeep Sandhu, a resident of Patiala. Four first information reports (FIRs) under Arms Act and Excise Act have been registered against the notorious gangster in various police stations of the Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

The DIG said Sandhu is an associate of gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Guri presently lodged in the Patiala jail. Both of them are active members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Bhullar pointed out that Guri is also accused of a murder along with slain gangster Ankit Bhadu, who was killed in encounter. Sandhu used to procure weapons from an Uttar Pradesh (UP) based weapon supplier who is being tracked.

Meanwhile, SSP Ravjot Kaur said Sandhu, a hardcore criminal, was wanted by the police in cases of murder and attempt to murder along with others adding that besides him. She said other gangsters arrested along with him included Harpreet Singh, Sandeep Singh (Faloli), Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh.

Eight illegal weapons including five .32 bore country desi pistols (kataas) and three .315 bore desi pistols (kataas) along with 30 cartridges have been recovered from these gangsters. The weapons, according to Kaur were provided to the gang by the suppliers from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The Police is also tracing this link.

The SSP said that along with other serious crimes these gangsters also made ransom calls to the people. She said that these gangsters were planning to undertake some major criminal activity in the state.