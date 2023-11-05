Punjab: Fire breaks at stubble storage house in Firozpur

A fire broke out at a stubble storage house in Punjab’s Firozpur on Saturday late at night, an official said.

The incident of fire took place late at night on Saturday in the open stubble storage house built by a private company in Kari Kalan village, 25 kilometres away from Firozpur.

The loss of lakhs of rupees is being estimated due to the incident.

Meanwhile, fire tenders arrived at the spot.

“Fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the information was received and brought the fire under control,” Harpreet Singh, the fire officer said.

