Punjab government on Wednesday announced the extension of state curfew set to end on May 3, by two more weeks in the wake of growing number of Coronavirus cases.

However, the extended period of lockdown will see some relaxations, in a huge relief for the public.

Announcing the same, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the Coronavirus lockdown in the state will be lifted from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this period, shops will be allowed to open and people can come of their house to buy essentials.

The containment and red zones will, however, continue to remain under total and strict lockdown.

In an address to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said the situation will be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations will be announced thereafter if the pandemic remains in control.

As per the limited relief announced by Amarinder Singh, certain shops will be allowed to remain open in certain areas by rotation, for four hours every morning, with 50 per cent staff strength.

The curfew or lockdown in the state will now remain in force till May 17.

The Deputy Commissioner (DCs) have been directed to work out the rotational schedule for the shops that are allowed to be opened in line with the Chief Minister’s directives, which have come four days after the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs came into effect.

The curfew will remain in place after 11 a.m., as usual, said the Chief Minister, appealing to people to be back in their homes by that time, and continue to maintain social distancing.

All those stepping out during the relaxation period would have to wear masks and maintain a two metres distance from others, he said, adding the relief has been provided only for the convenience of the people and should not be used for interactions with friends, etc.

“If the situation improves after two weeks, we can take more steps,” said Amarinder Singh.

Expressing his government’s keenness to open up the industry, the Chief Minister urged all those who could accommodate the workers or had workers staying in the vicinity to start opening up in order to help revive the state’s battered economy.

Referring to the large number of Punjabis stranded in other states due to the lockdown, the Chief Minister said it was his government’s duty to bring them back but they would have to be quarantined for 21 days.

The state had made arrangements for their quarantine in all district, he said, adding the problem had aggravated in Punjab due to the large number of NRIs who came home, followed by the attendees of the Nizamuddin event.

The state, he said, could not afford to let those coming from outside again let things spiral out of control. The quarantine for those coming home from other states was essential for the protection of the people, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said the relief announced was for the benefit of the people who had been under severe curfew restrictions for the past 38 days.

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown ends on May 3.

Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Punjab government had announced its decision of going with a state curfew till May 1 with effect from April 10.

The chief minister had noted that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are “horrendous and frightening”.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in the state has lifted for farmers in view of the harvest season.