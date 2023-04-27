Punjab driver, helper, trapped under debris in landslide, rescued

The driver and helper of a truck were rescued immediately after the vehicle got buried under a massive landslide on Thursday at Ratanbas near Banihal on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Senior superintendent of police, Mohita Sharma said that both men rescued from the trapped vehicle have been rushed to the sub-district hospital where their condition was stable.

Both rescued truckers were from Pathankot in Punjab. They have been identified as 35 years old Jaswant Raj and 46 years old Narinder Singh.

Both from Pathankot, Punjab Police and locals of the area launched rescue operation soon after the vehicle was buried under the landslide.

The debris are being cleared as initial reports said few vehicles were trapped under the landslide.

The highway, that was reopened this morning after mudslides and shooting stones at certain points, has again been shut for vehicular traffic.