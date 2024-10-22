Punjab CM urges Shah for smooth procurement operations

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to ensure smooth procurement operations in the state.

During a telephonic conversation with the Union Home Minister, Chief Minister Mann outlined several challenges hindering the procurement process, including transportation costs, storage shortages, the quality of hybrid varieties, and losses incurred by sheller owners. He urged the Government of India to address these issues in the interest of the nation’s food security.

The Chief Minister emphasized that farmers, Arthias, and millers are crucial to maintaining the country’s food supply. While farmers produce the grain, Arthias and millers ensure proper procurement, storage, and transportation. He noted that the state expects a yield of 185 lakh metric tons of paddy this year and has made extensive arrangements for its smooth procurement.

However, he pointed out that issues related to storage space, drying (driage), and transportation, which fall under the purview of the Union government, have caused delays in the lifting process. The Chief Minister stated that he had already raised these concerns with the Union government, and a meeting between millers and the Union Home Minister is scheduled in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mann also highlighted that last season’s delayed milling had resulted in 120 lakh metric tons of storage space not being freed, hampering the current procurement process. He called on the central government to expedite efforts to clear this space to allow further milling to begin, which is essential for national food security and the seamless functioning of the Public Distribution System.

The Chief Minister further stressed that as the wheat season approaches, resolving these issues is vital for the country’s larger interests. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to protecting the interests of food growers.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mann urged the central government to immediately release the state’s pending share of the Rural Development Fund (RDF), noting that Punjab had completed all necessary formalities. He remarked that states should receive their rightful funds from the central government without facing unnecessary delays, stating, “States are not beggars; they deserve their legitimate share of funds.”