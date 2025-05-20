Punjab CM urges new recruits to join state’s fight against corruption, drugs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Tuesday, made a fervent appeal to newly-recruited youth to become foot soldiers in the state government’s crusade against the twin menace of corruption and drug abuse, for the benefit of the common man.

Addressing a gathering after handing over appointment letters to 450 youth, the chief minister said these young recruits have now become an integral part of the state government. It is their bounden duty to contribute wholeheartedly to the fight against drugs and corruption.

He called it need of the hour to eliminate these scourges from the state. The support of the youth, he said, is pivotal in achieving this goal.

Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted that campaigns like Yudh Nasheyan De Virudh have been launched for the well-being of the state’s youth, making it imperative for everyone to contribute to their success.

He said to date, the state government has provided 54,142 jobs to the youth over the past three years. He noted that today is a red-letter day for those who have secured employment in departments such as Housing, Agriculture, Water Resources, Sports and Youth Services, Local Government, Health and Family Welfare, School Education, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Excise and Taxation.

He emphasized that the state government has surpassed the milestone of providing over 54,000 government jobs through a transparent and merit-based process.

The Chief Minister said it is immensely satisfying that around 55,000 youths have been selected for government posts purely on merit. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to reverse migration and prevent brain drain by opening new opportunities for young people within the state.

The chief minister said all the appointments have been made based solely on merit with the successful candidates clearing rigorous competitive exams. From the outset, he said, the government’s agenda has been to empower youth by providing them with secure jobs, thus making them equal partners in the socio-economic progress of the state and the nation.

He questioned why such steps were not taken over the past 75 years before answering himself, saying earlier governments failed to act and allowed the system to deteriorate, thereby forcing the youth to look outside the country for opportunities. He stated that Punjab, in addition to being the country’s food bowl, has always been the sword arm of India. Its people are globally recognized for their courage, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit, he added.

The chief minister urged the youth to carve their own identity and strive to leave a mark in society, reminding them that the sky’s the limit. He exhorted them to remain grounded even after achieving success and to believe in the power of hard work—the sole key to success. He encouraged them to stay in Punjab, where immense opportunities for growth and prosperity await.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to driving the state’s development and ensuring the prosperity of its people. He said the state government is dedicated to the well-being of every section of society and will leave no stone unturned in this pursuit.

Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated the youth and expressed the hope that they would discharge their duties with commitment and missionary zeal.