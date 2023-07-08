Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sought suggestions from industrialists to provide a business friendly environment in the state. The CM released a Whatsapp number 8194891948 and email ID punjabconsultation@gmail.com for soliciting feedback from industrialists to provide a business friendly environment in the state.

In a statement today, the CM said the Punjab government is the only one across the country which frame policies as per the advice of the stakeholders. Citing examples, he said the state government had sought views of people for implementing schemes of free power, Aam Aadmi Clinics and canal water to the masses.

Mann said the result in front of everyone is around 90 pre cent people are getting zero bills, nearly 35 lakh people have availed free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics and after 40 years canal water has reached the villages at the tail end of the state.

The CM said that in order to put the state on a high growth trajectory, the state government has decided to give impetus to the industry in Punjab. He said the motive is to make Punjab as a hub of industrial growth so that youth of the state can get maximum employment opportunities.

Mann said along with bringing new projects of industry in the state, the state government will also provide an industrial friendly atmosphere to the existing industrial units so that they can expand their operations in the state.

The CM exhorted the industrialists to give their views regarding promotion of the industry on whatsapp number 8194891948 and email ID punjabconsultation@gmail.com. He said that these valuable suggestions will help the state government to frame policies for promoting industry in Punjab. Mann said the state government is committed to making Punjab a frontrunner state in industrial growth.